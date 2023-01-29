Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New Orleans 26-24; Milwaukee 32-17

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans came up short against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, falling 113-103. The losing side was boosted by point guard CJ McCollum, who had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, winning 141-131. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 41 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans came up short against Milwaukee in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 128-119. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.