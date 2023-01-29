Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Milwaukee
Current Records: New Orleans 26-24; Milwaukee 32-17
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.
New Orleans came up short against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, falling 113-103. The losing side was boosted by point guard CJ McCollum, who had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, winning 141-131. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 41 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-10 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans came up short against Milwaukee in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 128-119. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Milwaukee 128 vs. New Orleans 119
- Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 136 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 17, 2021 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Feb 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 29, 2021 - New Orleans 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Feb 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New Orleans 108
- Dec 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Milwaukee 130 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 13, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 10, 2016 - New Orleans 112 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. New Orleans 113
- Mar 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New Orleans 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 99