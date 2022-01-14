Through 1 Quarter

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Milwaukee Bucks look much better today on their home court. They are in control with a 37-21 lead over the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks have been relying on power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has 11 points and two assists in addition to two boards, and small forward Khris Middleton, who has 11 points and two assists. A double-double would be Antetokounmpo's third in a row.

Golden State hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer.

The Dubs might be down, but they've been down at the end of the first quarter 18 times this season and have won 67% of those games.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Golden State 30-10; Milwaukee 26-17

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Golden State's 122-121 victory from their previous meeting in April of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bucks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 103-99 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the defeat, Milwaukee had strong showings from small forward Khris Middleton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Dubs came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, falling 116-108. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for the Warriors; Wiggins played for 33 minutes with and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Milwaukee at 26-17 and Golden State at 30-10. The Bucks are 9-7 after losses this year, the Dubs 8-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won six out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.

Apr 06, 2021 - Golden State 122 vs. Milwaukee 121

Dec 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 138 vs. Golden State 99

Jan 08, 2020 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Golden State 98

Dec 07, 2018 - Golden State 105 vs. Milwaukee 95

Nov 08, 2018 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Golden State 111

Mar 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Golden State 107

Jan 12, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Milwaukee 94

Mar 18, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Milwaukee 92

Nov 19, 2016 - Golden State 124 vs. Milwaukee 121

Dec 18, 2015 - Golden State 121 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 12, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Golden State 95

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday: Out (Ankle)

Luke Kornet: Out (Not Injury Related)

Langston Galloway: Out (Covid-19)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Golden State