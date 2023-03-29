Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Chicago
Current Records: Los Angeles 37-38; Chicago 36-39
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The matchup between Chicago and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 124-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago was down 99-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards.
Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. They came up short against Chicago, falling 118-108. Small forward LeBron James (19 points), small forward Troy Brown Jr. (18 points), small forward Malik Beasley (18 points), and point guard Dennis Schroder (17 points) were the top scorers for the Lakers.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $106.10
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Mar 26, 2023 - Chicago 118 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Dec 19, 2021 - Chicago 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 15, 2021 - Chicago 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Chicago 100
- Jan 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 21, 2016 - Chicago 126 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Jan 28, 2016 - Chicago 114 vs. Los Angeles 91