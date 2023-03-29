Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-38; Chicago 36-39

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The matchup between Chicago and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 124-112 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago was down 99-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. They came up short against Chicago, falling 118-108. Small forward LeBron James (19 points), small forward Troy Brown Jr. (18 points), small forward Malik Beasley (18 points), and point guard Dennis Schroder (17 points) were the top scorers for the Lakers.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $106.10

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.