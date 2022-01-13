Through 2 Quarters
Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls have kept the scorekeepers busy with 130 between them two quarters in. It's anybody's game, but the Nets are ahead 67-63.
Brooklyn has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Kevin Durant and point guard James Harden. The former has 13 points and six assists, while the latter has 14 points and seven assists along with four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Day'Ron Sharpe's foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Chicago has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has 20 points and four assists.
Here's an interesting fact: Brooklyn also had a four-point lead after the second quarter in the teams' last meeting.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Chicago
Current Records: Brooklyn 25-14; Chicago 27-11
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at United Center. The Bulls are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
A well-balanced attack led Chicago over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Chicago put a hurting on Detroit at home to the tune of 133-87. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 97-66 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Lonzo Ball led the charge as he had 18 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Brooklyn on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 114-108 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
The Bulls' victory brought them up to 27-11 while the Nets' defeat pulled them down to 25-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. But Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.30%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.
Injury Report for Chicago
- Alex Caruso: Out (Foot)
- Tyler Cook: Out (Ankle)
- Javonte Green: Out (Groin)
- Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Foot)
- Nicolas Claxton: Out (Hamstring)
- Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)