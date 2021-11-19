Through 2 Quarters

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. It's anybody's game at halftime, but the Cavaliers are ahead of the Golden State Warriors 54-51.

Cleveland has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Darius Garland and power forward Ed Davis. The former has 18 points and three assists, while the latter has seven points in addition to 14 rebounds.

Golden State has been led by power forward Nemanja Bjelica, who so far has 14 points along with two boards. Bjelica is close to surpassing his season high of 15.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 12-2; Cleveland 9-7

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 21-6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland. Golden State should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to get back in the win column.

Golden State strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 117-99. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 37 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against Brooklyn on Wednesday, falling 109-99. Shooting guard Isaac Okoro had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 9-4-1 ATS and the Cavaliers 11-5.

Golden State is now 12-2 while Cleveland sits at 9-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them first in the league. As for Cleveland, they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 101.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 27 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Cedi Osman: Out (Back)

Lamar Stevens: Out (Ankle)

Jarrett Allen: Out (Illness)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Covid-19)

Evan Mobley: Out (Elbow)

Collin Sexton: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State