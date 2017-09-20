Charles Barkley calls out 'poor babies' in the NBA who complain about back-to-backs

Charles Barkley has always been one to shoot as straight as an arrow. So when it comes to a controversial topic like that of resting NBA players on back-to-backs you know he's got something interesting to say.

At an SMU athletic forum on Wednesday, Barkley commended the NBA, in as sarcastic a manner as possible, for extending the season and reducing the amount of back-to-back games players would have to endure.

"I want to commend the NBA," Barkley said. "You know, these poor babies can't play back-to-back games." He then went on to commend the NBA -- again, sarcastically -- for not putting stress on the players, especially given their pay scale.

"We want to make it convenient for them," Barkley said. "At $40 million a year, we can't stress 'em out."

League commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged earlier this spring that resting players in the NBA is still a significant issue, and one that he's set guidelines on this offseason to try and combat.

"Where we're heading is the adoption of guidelines that will be in place for next season which will strongly recommend that the extent they rest, they rest at home, and teams also not rest multiple starters on the same night," Silver said. "Let's see how that plays out."

These new guidelines, in theory, will prevent teams from resting players on the road (when it might be a fan's only chance to see that team), as well as from sitting out entire units of star players during nationally televised games. It should improve the fan experience both at home and for paying customers at events. But for Barkley, well, he's still not quite satisfied with the changes to the NBA season. But at least he'll call it like he sees it.