Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-1; Los Angeles 1-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff contest at Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.

The Clippers are hoping for another victory. They captured a comfortable 106-92 win over the Suns this past Thursday. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to center Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 16 rebounds and 15 points.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.80

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.

Jun 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Phoenix 92

Jun 22, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jun 20, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 114

Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101

Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103

Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107

Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92

Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99

Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122

Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107

Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111

Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99

Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99

Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117

Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95

Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88

Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118

Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114

Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98

Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98

Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105

Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84

Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Serge Ibaka: Out for the Season (Back)

Injury Report for Phoenix

No Injury Information