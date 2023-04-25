Despite initially being listed as doubtful due to a broken finger, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said that he's "99-100%" going to play in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. In order to play, Fox will have to wear a protective covering on his left index finger, which he injured in Game 4.

"For me right now, it's just tolerance of the pad on my finger, making sure I can shoot the ball," Fox said. "As we got going, as the pain started going away, I feel like I could do my normal shot. I think I'll be good."

Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Kings' Game 4 defeat on Sunday. It appeared to happen on a rather innocuous sequence where he tossed up a floater after the whistle and was hit by Kevon Looney. Immediately afterward, Fox shakes his hand and grabs at it. Here's a look at the play:

Despite the injury, Fox played the remainder of the game and even hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than a minute to play to pull the Kings within one. He finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an epic duel with Steph Curry, but that wasn't enough to get the Kings the win, as the Warriors evened the series at 2-2.

This was a breakout campaign for Fox, who made his first All-Star appearance and was recently named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Thanks in large part to his stellar play, the Kings earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and snapped their 16-season playoff drought.

Fox has continued to impress in this series, and through the first four games is averaging 31.5 points, six rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals. To this point he has not only been the Kings' best player, but one of the top performers of the entire postseason. So, it's very good news for Sacramento that he plans to give it a go in Game 5.