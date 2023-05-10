Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 1, Los Angeles 3

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors will be seeking to avenge the 104-101 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played on Monday.

On Monday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 104-101 defeat against Los Angeles. The loss hurts even more since the Warriors were up 73-61 with 5:43 left in the third. The losing side was boosted by Stephen Curry, who dropped a triple-double: 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Things aren't looking good for the Warriors as the Lakers currently lead the series 3-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Warriors can turn things around or if the Lakers keep on going.

Odds

Golden State are a solid 7-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.