Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Memphis

Current Records: Milwaukee 21-14; Memphis 16-15

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored the Bucks on Tuesday, but luck did not. They were dealt a punishing 128-97 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee was down 99-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Memphis and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 125-111 victory on the road. Point guard Ja Morant continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 35 points and ten assists in addition to five boards.

Milwaukee is now 21-14 while the Grizzlies sit at 16-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks come into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.5. But Memphis enters the contest with 10.03 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last ten games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Memphis

Grayson Allen: Out (Concussion)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee