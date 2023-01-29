Who's Playing
Indiana @ Memphis
Current Records: Indiana 24-27; Memphis 31-18
What to Know
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2021.
Indiana came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, falling 141-131. Point guard T.J. McConnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Timberwolves when they played this past Friday, losing 111-100. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. Morant now has four triple-doubles this season.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.99
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Indiana 112
- Mar 24, 2022 - Memphis 133 vs. Indiana 103
- Mar 15, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 11, 2021 - Indiana 132 vs. Memphis 125
- Feb 02, 2021 - Indiana 134 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 02, 2019 - Indiana 117 vs. Memphis 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 26, 2019 - Memphis 106 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 17, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Memphis 83
- Jan 31, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Indiana 116 vs. Memphis 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 24, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 19, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Indiana 84
- Oct 29, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Indiana 103