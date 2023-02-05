Who's Playing

Toronto @ Memphis

Current Records: Toronto 24-30; Memphis 32-20

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a win, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Rockets this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. Toronto relied on the efforts of point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points and five rebounds, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Grizz received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 128-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of point guard Ja Morant, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Raptors' win brought them up to 24-30 while the Grizzlies' loss pulled them down to 32-20. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizz's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 14 games against Memphis.