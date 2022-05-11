Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 3-1; Memphis 1-3
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Warriors won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
Golden State is hoping for another win. They had just enough and edged out Memphis 101-98. The Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry looked sharp as he had 32 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Grizzlies out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Memphis.
