Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 1-0; Memphis 0-1
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET May 3 at FedExForum. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Warriors escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 117-116. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points, nine assists and eight boards. Poole's performance made up for a slower contest against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dubs are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Memphis' defeat took them down to 0-1 while Golden State's win pulled them up to 1-0. If Golden State want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who almost posted a triple-double on 34 points, ten dimes, and nine boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.25
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.
- May 01, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 116
- Mar 28, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 11, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 104
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69