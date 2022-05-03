Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 1-0; Memphis 0-1

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET May 3 at FedExForum. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Grizz is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Warriors escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 117-116. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points, nine assists and eight boards. Poole's performance made up for a slower contest against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dubs are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Memphis' defeat took them down to 0-1 while Golden State's win pulled them up to 1-0. If Golden State want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who almost posted a triple-double on 34 points, ten dimes, and nine boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.25

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.