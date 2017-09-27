Heat's Haslem wants to welcome Dwyane Wade to Cavs with 'fouls ... and a flagrant'

It's no surprise that Heat lifer Udonis Haslem, who has won three NBA championships with Miami and Dwyane Wade, wanted the 12-time All-Star to return following the buyout agreement he reached with the Bulls this week.

Haslem didn't get his wish, however, as Wade committed to joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James on Tuesday. So now he's prepared to make Wade pay for his decision.

"I will put my special request in with [coach Erik Spoelstra] for minutes in that game," Haslem told the Miami Herald. "I definitely got six fouls -- probably three on each and a flagrant for Dwyane."

Haslem, an electric personality and known jokester, was of course kidding. The two have quite a history together as teammates and friends. So when asked whether Wade's reported decision to join Cleveland was a ring-chasing move or not, Haslem came to Wade's defense.

"He's not chasing rings, he's not chasing rings," Haslem told the Herald. "He's got three rings. He's not chasing rings. I think for him, it might be a situation where it'll come down to a lot of different things. We have a lot of depth there, and I don't know if it's as many minutes as he would like [in Miami]. So there's a lot of things that come into play."