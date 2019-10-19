Hornets owner Michael Jordan unveils new medical clinic in Charlotte
The Chicago Bulls legend got choked up for the grand opening
The accomplishments for Michael Jordan are endless when it comes to his play on the basketball court.
And now his humanitarian efforts in Charlotte have been put into focus. On Thursday, Jordan was in attendance for the grand opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic and he got emotional when he spoke to the public about it.
"This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years," Jordan said as he had tears streaming down his face.
In 2017, Jordan announced that he was giving $7 million to make the facility a possibility. Jordan continued to donate more and more in recent years, including giving a $1 million donation to help relief efforts in the Bahamas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
The medical clinic is located in a low-income section of Charlotte and will provide care to individuals who might be uninsured and not able to afford such care. It will provide care to at least 35,000 adults and children over the next five years.
Citizens will have access to social works, oral health practitioners, physical therapists and behavioral health experts in addition to primary health care services at the new clinic.
"This is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can," Jordan added.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pacers reportedly shopping Sabonis
Sabonis and the Pacers are reportedly 'far apart' on extension talks
-
Russell plans to play with Towns, Booker
This is the most overt example of player-to-player tampering that the NBA has ever seen
-
Five bold Celtics predictions
Tatum and the Celtics are looking for a bounce back season after a disappointing time in 2018-19
-
Five bold predictions for the Clippers
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George turned this team into a contender, but can L.A. meet expectations...
-
Does Zion's size, force up injury risk?
Williamson will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the season with an undisclosed knee...
-
Thybulle could play major role for 76ers
Thybulle has made a strong impression on the Sixers in a short period of time