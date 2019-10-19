Hornets owner Michael Jordan unveils new medical clinic in Charlotte

The accomplishments for Michael Jordan are endless when it comes to his play on the basketball court.

And now his humanitarian efforts in Charlotte have been put into focus. On Thursday, Jordan was in attendance for the grand opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic and he got emotional when he spoke to the public about it.

“I can only do this in gratitude… I can never repay what you’ve actually given to me, but this is a start.” - Michael Jordan, Hornets Chairman & Owner https://t.co/xzsOCvpMPK — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 17, 2019

"This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years," Jordan said as he had tears streaming down his face.

In 2017, Jordan announced that he was giving $7 million to make the facility a possibility. Jordan continued to donate more and more in recent years, including giving a $1 million donation to help relief efforts in the Bahamas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The medical clinic is located in a low-income section of Charlotte and will provide care to individuals who might be uninsured and not able to afford such care. It will provide care to at least 35,000 adults and children over the next five years.

Citizens will have access to social works, oral health practitioners, physical therapists and behavioral health experts in addition to primary health care services at the new clinic.

"This is just the start of a battle of being able to touch as many people as we can," Jordan added.