Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Miami 29-24; Milwaukee 35-17

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Milwaukee escaped with a win on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 54 points (a whopping 51% of their total) along with 19 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 106-104 loss against the New York Knicks on Thursday. A silver lining for Miami was the play of center Bam Adebayo, who had 32 points in addition to nine boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bucks' win brought them up to 35-17 while the Heat's defeat pulled them down to 29-24. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee enters the game with only 18.3 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. Miami is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Milwaukee.