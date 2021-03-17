Who's Playing

Boston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Boston 20-19; Cleveland 14-25

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first victory since May 27 of 2018.

The contest between Cleveland and the Miami Heat on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 113-98 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Celtics came up short against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, falling 117-109. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 28 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Cleveland took a serious blow against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 141-103. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Cleveland.