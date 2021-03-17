Who's Playing
Boston @ Cleveland
Current Records: Boston 20-19; Cleveland 14-25
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first victory since May 27 of 2018.
The contest between Cleveland and the Miami Heat on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 113-98 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Celtics came up short against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, falling 117-109. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 28 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.
The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Cleveland took a serious blow against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 141-103. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 24, 2021 - Boston 141 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 04, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 27, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Cleveland 117
- Dec 09, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Cleveland 88
- Nov 05, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77