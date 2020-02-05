How to watch Clippers vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Miami 34-15; Los Angeles 35-15
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Los Angeles has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
On Monday, the Clippers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the San Antonio Spurs 108-105. Small forward Kawhi Leonard and shooting guard Paul George were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 22 points and seven assists along with six rebounds and the latter almost posted a triple-double on 19 points, 12 boards, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, Miami's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was close at halftime, but the Heat turned on the heat in the second half with 81 points. Miami put a hurting on Philadelphia at home to the tune of 137-106. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Miami yet this season. Small forward Jimmy Butler gave his former team something to remember him by as he had 38 points in addition to seven boards for Miami.
The Clippers are now 35-15 while Miami sits at 34-15. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.50%, which places them third in the league. The Heat are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.98
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Miami 117
- Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93
- Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90
