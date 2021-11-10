Through 2 Quarters

The Portland Trail Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but the Los Angeles Clippers are posing a tough problem. At halftime neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Los Angeles leads 58-55.

The Clippers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Reggie Jackson and small forward Paul George. The former has 13 points and three assists, while the latter has 14 points and four assists in addition to three boards. PG13 does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

The Trail Blazers have been relying on the performance of shooting guard Norman Powell, who has 16 points and two assists.

Portland hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 80% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 5-5; Los Angeles 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Rip City didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home this past Saturday as they won 105-90. The Trail Blazers relied on the efforts of center Jusuf Nurkic, who posted a double-double on 17 boards and 15 points, and point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six dimes. Lillard hadn't helped his team much against the Indiana Pacers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, taking their matchup 120-106. Small forward Paul George (20 points), point guard Reggie Jackson (19 points), and shooting guard Luke Kennard (18 points) were the top scorers for the Clippers.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much trouble with Los Angeles at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 111-92. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rip City since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland

No Injury Information