3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Nuggets lead 81-79 over the Pistons.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Denver 9-4, Detroit 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Altitude 2 Sports

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Pistons have now lost 11 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since October 28.

The Pistons gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They suffered a grim 142-113 defeat to Toronto. The Pistons have struggled against the Raptors recently, as their match on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 121-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland. The Nuggets have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Detroit continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-12 record this season. As for Denver, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets when the teams last played back in March, losing 119-100. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. Now that the Pistons knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Mar 16, 2023 - Denver 119 vs. Detroit 100

Nov 22, 2022 - Detroit 110 vs. Denver 108

Jan 25, 2022 - Denver 110 vs. Detroit 105

Jan 23, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Detroit 111

May 14, 2021 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 91

Apr 06, 2021 - Denver 134 vs. Detroit 119

Feb 25, 2020 - Denver 115 vs. Detroit 98

Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123

Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92

Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103

Injury Report for the Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder)

Monte Morris: Out (Quadriceps)

Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Nuggets