Through 3 Quarters

A victory for the Memphis Grizzlies would push them over .500, and after three quarters they have put themselves in a good position to make this happen. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Los Angeles Clippers 97-85.

Point guard Ja Morant has led the way so far for the Grizzlies, as he has 26 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. Los Angeles has been led by small forward Paul George, who so far has shot 5-for-8 from downtown and has recorded 23 points, four assists and five boards.

Los Angeles has lost 80% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-5; Memphis 7-7

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown the Grizzlies laid on the Houston Rockets. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 105-71 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Ja Morant, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 106-92. The Clippers' small forward Paul George did his thing and had 34 points along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11.5-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Memphis is now 7-7 while Los Angeles sits at 9-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 113.5 on average. The Clippers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them third in the league.

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Achilles)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Justise Winslow: Out (Personal)

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

