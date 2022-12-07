Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Memphis
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Oklahoma City beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday. It was another big night for OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Monday, winning 101-93. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyus Jones, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten assists along with five rebounds. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jones' points were the most he has had all year.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played in the teams' previous meeting in November, losing 121-110. Can OKC avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.
