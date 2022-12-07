Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Memphis

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Oklahoma City beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday. It was another big night for OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Monday, winning 101-93. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyus Jones, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten assists along with five rebounds. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jones' points were the most he has had all year.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played in the teams' previous meeting in November, losing 121-110. Can OKC avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.