Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Cleveland 19-12; Atlanta 14-15

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at State Farm Arena. Cleveland should still be riding high after a big victory, while Atlanta will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Cavaliers' way against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday as they made off with a 119-90 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 93-69 advantage. They relied on the efforts of small forward Cedi Osman, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five rebounds, and point guard Darius Garland, who had 22 points and six assists. Osman's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was not particularly close, with Atlanta falling 133-115. The Hawks were down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 34 points and ten dimes.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a 14-game streak of ATS wins.

Cleveland is now 19-12 while Atlanta sits at 14-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland enters the game with only 101.1 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Atlanta ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 111.5 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.54

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.