Who's Playing

Indiana @ Atlanta

Current Records: Indiana 33-41; Atlanta 36-37

What to Know

This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hawks were just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 125-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the loss, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 120-95 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton (20 points) and center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count Indiana out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.13

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10-point favorite.

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.