Who's Playing
Indiana @ Atlanta
Current Records: Indiana 33-41; Atlanta 36-37
What to Know
This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hawks were just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 125-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the loss, Atlanta got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Indiana was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 120-95 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton (20 points) and center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count Indiana out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.13
Odds
The Hawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 10-point favorite.
Series History
Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Atlanta 113 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 27, 2022 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 114
- Mar 28, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Indiana 123
- Mar 13, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Indiana 128
- Feb 08, 2022 - Atlanta 133 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Indiana 111
- May 06, 2021 - Indiana 133 vs. Atlanta 126
- Apr 18, 2021 - Atlanta 129 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 13, 2021 - Indiana 125 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 04, 2020 - Atlanta 116 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 13, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Atlanta 100
- Nov 29, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 10, 2019 - Indiana 135 vs. Atlanta 134
- Dec 31, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 17, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 89
- Mar 09, 2018 - Indiana 112 vs. Atlanta 87
- Feb 28, 2018 - Atlanta 107 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 23, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 20, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Atlanta 86
- Mar 05, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 23, 2016 - Atlanta 96 vs. Indiana 85
- Mar 13, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Indiana 75
- Feb 05, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 28, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Atlanta 92
- Dec 28, 2015 - Indiana 93 vs. Atlanta 87