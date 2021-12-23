Through 3 Quarters

The Los Angeles Clippers are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a win is still up for grabs for either squad, but they are up 74-70 over the Sacramento Kings

The Clippers have been relying on center Ivica Zubac, who has ten points along with six boards, and small forward Paul George, who has 14 points and four assists in addition to four steals. This makes it three games in a row in which PG13 has had at least three steals.

Sacramento has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has posted a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. This is the fourth consecutive contest in which Haliburton has had at least ten assists.

Sacramento hasn't lost 89% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-15; Sacramento 13-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since January 20th, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Clippers and Sacramento will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.

It looks like Los Angeles must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Monday. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the San Antonio Spurs an easy 116-92 victory. Los Angeles was down 92-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Paul George, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Sacramento received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 113-98 to the Golden State Warriors. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists. That's the third consecutive game in which Haliburton has had at least ten assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Alex Len: Out (Covid-19)

Terence Davis: Out (Covid-19)

De'Aaron Fox: Out (Covid-19)

Marvin Bagley III: Out (Covid-19)

Louis King: Out (Covid-19)

Davion Mitchell: Out (Covid-19)

Neemias Queta: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Los Angeles