Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 31-15; Sacramento 26-19
What to Know
This Monday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Golden 1 Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Sacramento was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 129-127 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and nine assists.
Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Memphis on Sunday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns. Memphis were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 62-37 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.95
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Memphis 118 vs. Sacramento 108
- Nov 22, 2022 - Sacramento 113 vs. Memphis 109
- Oct 27, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Sacramento 110
- Dec 26, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Sacramento 102
- Dec 17, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 28, 2021 - Memphis 128 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 14, 2021 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 106
- May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89