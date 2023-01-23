Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 31-15; Sacramento 26-19

What to Know

This Monday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Golden 1 Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Sacramento was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 129-127 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and nine assists.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Memphis on Sunday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns. Memphis were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 62-37 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.