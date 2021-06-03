Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 3-2; Los Angeles 2-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a playoff game at Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Lakers are out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Suns were the clear victors by a 115-85 margin over Los Angeles. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-36. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker looked sharp as he had 30 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.