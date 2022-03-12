Through 2 Quarters

Although the Washington Wizards came into the game as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Los Angeles 59-52.

Washington has been relying on power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who has ten points and two assists along with nine rebounds, and power forward Rui Hachimura, who has 13 points in addition to five boards. Small forward LeBron James has led the way so far for Los Angeles, as he has 17 points and five assists along with three rebounds. A double-double would be LBJ's third in a row.

This is the first time Washington has been ahead going into the third quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Washington 29-35; Los Angeles 28-37

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are on the road again on Friday and play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wizards were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 115-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis (19 points), power forward Rui Hachimura (18 points), and power forward Kyle Kuzma (17 points) were the top scorers for Washington.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-130. A silver lining for the Lakers was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 30 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington is now 29-35 while Los Angeles sits at 28-37. Washington is 17-17 after losses this year, Los Angeles 18-18.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.30

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Malik Monk: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Washington