Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-25; Orlando 9-39

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 1-12 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Orlando will take on Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Magic and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Orlando wrapped it up with a 114-95 win at home. Orlando can attribute much of their success to center Moe Wagner, who had 23 points, and small forward Franz Wagner, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. The Clippers were down 66-36 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Shooting guard Luke Kennard and small forward Amir Coffey were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 25 points, six dimes and eight boards and the latter had 29 points in addition to five rebounds. Coffey's performance made up for a slower game against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Coffey's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 9-39 and Los Angeles to 24-25. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Orlando.