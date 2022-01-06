Through 1 Quarter

Both the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets have kept the scorekeepers busy with 69 between them one quarter in. Neither team has the game in the bag, but Indiana leads 37-32. Shooting guard Lance Stephenson has led the way so far for the Pacers, as he has 20 points.

Both Indiana and Brooklyn suffered losses in their previous contests, but Indiana is closer to making up for it. Indiana will have to keep the pressure on with three quarters left to go.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Indiana

Current Records: Brooklyn 23-12; Indiana 14-24

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Nov. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Indiana is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but the Pacers were not quite the New York Knicks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Indiana fell to New York 104-94. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of point guard Keifer Sykes, who had 22 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 118-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Brooklyn was down 96-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and six assists along with three blocks.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana came up short against Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting last October, falling 105-98. Maybe the Pacers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Indiana

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)

Jeremy Lamb: Out (Covid-19)

Caris LeVert: Out (Covid-19)

Kelan Martin: Out (Covid-19)

Torrey Craig: Out (Groin)

Goga Bitadze: Out (Covid-19)

Chris Duarte: Out (Covid-19)

Isaiah Jackson: Out (Covid-19)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)

