Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-21; Detroit 16-58

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 26-7 against the Detroit Pistons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Milwaukee's road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Detroit. If the contest is anything like the Bucks' 150-130 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Milwaukee's and the Denver Nuggets' matchup this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Milwaukee was thoroughly outmatched 66-40 in the second half. Milwaukee suffered a grim 129-106 defeat to the Nuggets. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Pistons this past Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 118-97 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-52. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

The losses put Milwaukee at 53-21 and Detroit at 16-58. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Pistons have only been able to knock down 45.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 15-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 26 out of their last 33 games against Detroit.