Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Milwaukee 53-21; Detroit 16-58
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 26-7 against the Detroit Pistons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Milwaukee's road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Detroit. If the contest is anything like the Bucks' 150-130 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Milwaukee's and the Denver Nuggets' matchup this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Milwaukee was thoroughly outmatched 66-40 in the second half. Milwaukee suffered a grim 129-106 defeat to the Nuggets. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Pistons this past Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 118-97 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-52. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
The losses put Milwaukee at 53-21 and Detroit at 16-58. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Pistons have only been able to knock down 45.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 15-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 26 out of their last 33 games against Detroit.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Milwaukee 150 vs. Detroit 130
- Nov 02, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 03, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Nov 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Feb 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88