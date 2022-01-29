Through 1 Quarter

Both the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves have kept the scorekeepers busy with 72 between them one quarter in. Phoenix has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Minnesota 40-32.

The Suns have been relying on small forward Mikal Bridges, who has 11 points along with two boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who has 14 points and two assists. The Timberwolves haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Phoenix

Current Records: Minnesota 24-24; Phoenix 38-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Footprint Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a win, while the Timberwolves will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, falling 124-115. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Phoenix picked up a 105-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Shooting guard Devin Booker took over for Phoenix, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to 12 boards.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 24-24 while Phoenix's victory pulled them up to 38-9. Booker will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 43 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Minnesota's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.40

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix and Minnesota both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Nov 15, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Minnesota 96

Mar 19, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Minnesota 101

Mar 18, 2021 - Minnesota 123 vs. Phoenix 119

Feb 28, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 99

Dec 09, 2019 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 109

Nov 23, 2019 - Phoenix 100 vs. Minnesota 98

Jan 22, 2019 - Minnesota 118 vs. Phoenix 91

Jan 20, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Phoenix 114

Dec 15, 2018 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 106

Dec 16, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 106

Nov 26, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Phoenix 108

Nov 11, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 110

Jan 24, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Phoenix 111

Dec 19, 2016 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 108

Nov 25, 2016 - Minnesota 98 vs. Phoenix 85

Mar 28, 2016 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116

Mar 14, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 17, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Phoenix 87

Dec 13, 2015 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 101

Injury Report for Phoenix

JaVale McGee: Out (Knee)

Jae Crowder: Out (Wrist)

Deandre Ayton: Out (Ankle)

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota