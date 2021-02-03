Who's Playing

Houston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Houston 10-9; Oklahoma City 8-11

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

OKC is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Houston blew past the Thunder 136-106. With Houston ahead 73-54 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Eric Gordon, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points, and center Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 8-11 while Houston's win pulled them up to 10-9. Allowing an average of 115.47 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Oklahoma City.