Who's Playing
Houston @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Houston 10-9; Oklahoma City 8-11
What to Know
The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a defeat.
OKC is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Houston blew past the Thunder 136-106. With Houston ahead 73-54 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Eric Gordon, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points, and center Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 8-11 while Houston's win pulled them up to 10-9. Allowing an average of 115.47 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Houston 136 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Sep 02, 2020 - Houston 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Aug 31, 2020 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Houston 100
- Aug 29, 2020 - Houston 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Aug 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 114
- Aug 22, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Aug 18, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Jan 20, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105