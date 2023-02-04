Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 28-25; Golden State 26-26

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.35 points per game.

Golden State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 134-117 to the Denver Nuggets. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Wiggins finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Thursday. The team ran away with 70 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.