Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 28-25; Golden State 26-26
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.35 points per game.
Golden State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 134-117 to the Denver Nuggets. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Wiggins finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Thursday. The team ran away with 70 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Dallas.
- Nov 29, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Golden State 113
- May 26, 2022 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 110
- May 24, 2022 - Dallas 119 vs. Golden State 109
- May 22, 2022 - Golden State 109 vs. Dallas 100
- May 20, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Dallas 117
- May 18, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Mar 03, 2022 - Dallas 122 vs. Golden State 113
- Feb 27, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Golden State 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Dallas 99 vs. Golden State 82
- Apr 27, 2021 - Dallas 133 vs. Golden State 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91