Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Golden State
Current Records: San Antonio 19-57; Golden State 40-37
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Golden State Warriors since March 20 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Allowing an average of 122.61 points per game, the Spurs have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
The contest between San Antonio and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday was not particularly close, with San Antonio falling 128-117. Shooting guard Malaki Branham (21 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Tuesday as they won 120-109. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-46 deficit. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points, eight assists and eight boards.
San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Golden State's victory lifted them to 40-37 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 19-57. We'll see if the Dubs can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $165.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 16-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 15.5-point favorite.
Series History
Golden State have won 22 out of their last 34 games against San Antonio.
