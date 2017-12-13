Indiana Pacers to reportedly host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the league's premier events. Right up there with Christmas and the playoffs, it's a chance for the Association to showcase its best and most talented players in a one of the league's many cities. In 2021, it will be Indiana's turn.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers have been rewarded as hosts for the 2021 All-Star Game. This will be the first time Indiana has hosted the event since 1985. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers' current arena, has never hosted the event.

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2017

The NBA now has a set city for the foreseeable future with Los Angeles hosting the All-Star Game this season, Charlotte in 2019 and Chicago in 2020. Traditionally, teams that have done something to impress the NBA will be rewarded in the event, such as growing a fanbase or building a new arena. However, considering how long it's been since Indiana or Chicago hosted, those two cities were due an event.

Indiana's season just keeps getting better. Despite having Paul George force his way out over the summer, the Pacers have had a great surprise year behind Victor Oladipo and a fun playing style. Winning on a chance to host the All-Star Game must feel like icing on top of the cake right now.