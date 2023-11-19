Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Orlando 7-5, Indiana 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
Even though the Pacers have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Indiana managed a 132-126 victory over Philadelphia. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.
Tyrese Haliburton went supernova for the Pacers, shooting 7-for-12 from deep and dropping a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists. Haliburton hasn't dropped below ten assists for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Obi Toppin, who scored 27 points along with 6 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat Chicago 103-97 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 7-4 and Orlando to 7-5.
Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Orlando's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126.5 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Magic , though, as they've been averaging only 107.8 per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Magic. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Indiana 120
- Nov 21, 2022 - Indiana 123 vs. Orlando 102
- Nov 19, 2022 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 02, 2022 - Indiana 122 vs. Orlando 114
- Feb 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 02, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Apr 25, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Apr 09, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106
- Jan 22, 2021 - Indiana 120 vs. Orlando 118