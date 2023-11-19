Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Orlando 7-5, Indiana 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though the Pacers have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Indiana managed a 132-126 victory over Philadelphia. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Tyrese Haliburton went supernova for the Pacers, shooting 7-for-12 from deep and dropping a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists. Haliburton hasn't dropped below ten assists for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Obi Toppin, who scored 27 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat Chicago 103-97 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 7-4 and Orlando to 7-5.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Orlando's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126.5 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Magic , though, as they've been averaging only 107.8 per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Magic. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.