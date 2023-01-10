Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Utah
Current Records: Cleveland 26-15; Utah 20-23
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Utah needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.91 points per game.
The Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 123-118 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorers for Utah were small forward Lauri Markkanen (21 points) and power forward Kelly Olynyk (19 points).
Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns on the road on Sunday as they won 112-98. Cleveland relied on the efforts of center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists, and point guard Darius Garland, who had 22 points and seven assists.
Utah is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 13-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Jazz are now 20-23 while the Cavaliers sit at 26-15. Cleveland is 17-8 after wins this season, and Utah is 9-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.44
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Cleveland 122 vs. Utah 99
- Jan 12, 2022 - Cleveland 111 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 29, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Cleveland 75
- Jan 12, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Cleveland 87
- Mar 02, 2020 - Utah 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jan 18, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2019 - Utah 117 vs. Cleveland 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 16, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Cleveland 91 vs. Utah 83
- Jan 10, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 14, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Nov 10, 2015 - Cleveland 118 vs. Utah 114