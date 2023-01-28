Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 26-24; Utah 25-26
What to Know
The Utah Jazz haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since April 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Jazz will take on Dallas at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Utah is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.63 points per contest.
Utah came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 134-124. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Dallas sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 99-95 victory. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 36 points, nine dimes and six rebounds.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 8-16 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 103-100 to Dallas in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe Utah will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
