Jazz vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Utah
Current Records: Golden State 5-21; Utah 13-11
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Warriors have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Golden State lost to New York 124-122. PG D'Angelo Russell and PF Draymond Green were two go-getters for Golden State despite the loss. The former shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes, while the latter posted a double-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and ten boards. Green now has two triple-doubles this season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Utah stepped up in the second half. Utah enjoyed a cozy 127-116 win over Minnesota. G Donovan Mitchell and C Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former had 30 points and six assists along with five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.
Golden State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
Utah's victory lifted them to 13-11 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 5-21. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.95
Odds
The Jazz are a big 13-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Utah.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103
