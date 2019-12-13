Jazz vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Utah

Current Records: Golden State 5-21; Utah 13-11

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Warriors have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Golden State lost to New York 124-122. PG D'Angelo Russell and PF Draymond Green were two go-getters for Golden State despite the loss. The former shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes, while the latter posted a double-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and ten boards. Green now has two triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Utah stepped up in the second half. Utah enjoyed a cozy 127-116 win over Minnesota. G Donovan Mitchell and C Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former had 30 points and six assists along with five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Golden State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

Utah's victory lifted them to 13-11 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 5-21. We'll see if the Jazz can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.95

Odds

The Jazz are a big 13-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Utah.