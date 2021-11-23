Through 3 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Sacramento Kings have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers 84-77.

Shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (19 points), and center Richaun Holmes (18 points) have been the top scorers for Sacramento. One thing to keep an eye out for is Maurice Harkless' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Philadelphia has been relying on small forward Matisse Thybulle, who has 13 points, and point guard Tyrese Maxey, who has 18 points and four assists.

the 76ers have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Sacramento

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-8; Sacramento 6-11

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Kings will stay at home another game and welcome Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Sacramento and the Utah Jazz this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 123-105 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Richaun Holmes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, falling 118-111. Shooting guard Seth Curry wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia; Curry finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 129-105 punch to the gut against the 76ers when the two teams previously met in March. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 12 games against Sacramento.

Aaron Henry: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Danny Green: Out (Hamstring)

Tobias Harris: Out (Hip)

Seth Curry: Out (Back)

Joel Embiid: Out (Covid-19)

No Injury Information