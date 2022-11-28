Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Sacramento
Current Records: Phoenix 13-6; Sacramento 10-8
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.11 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Kings received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 122-104 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Center Deandre Ayton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Phoenix, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 21 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Kings against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if Sacramento bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.75
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento have won 12 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 20, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Sacramento 124
- Nov 08, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 27, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Phoenix 107
- Apr 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - Phoenix 116 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 26, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 07, 2020 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110
- Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Phoenix 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Sacramento 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Sacramento 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Mar 25, 2016 - Phoenix 0 vs. Sacramento 0
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Sacramento 0 vs. Phoenix 0