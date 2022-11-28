Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Sacramento

Current Records: Phoenix 13-6; Sacramento 10-8

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.11 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Kings received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 122-104 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Center Deandre Ayton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Phoenix, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 21 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds. Ayton's points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Kings against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 13-6 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if Sacramento bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.75

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 12 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.