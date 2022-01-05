Through 2 Quarters

Both the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers suffered losses in their previous contests, and at halftime neither squad is closer to making up for it this week. The Knicks and Indiana are all tied up at 55.

Small forward R.J. Barrett has for New York, currently boasting 24 points (44% of their total) in addition to three boards. Barrett is in early foul trouble with three.

Point guard Keifer Sykes has led the way so far for Indiana, as he has 16 points and three assists along with two rebounds.

Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 14-23; New York 17-20

What to Know

After four games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Knicks ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Sunday, losing 120-105. New York was down 96-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Obi Toppin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Indiana had to settle for a 108-104 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 13 rebounds.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 12 of their 18 home games.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 122-102 punch to the gut against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe New York will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 23 games against New York.

Injury Report for New York

Kemba Walker: Out (Knee)

Nerlens Noel: Out (Covid-19)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Indiana