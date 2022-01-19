Who's Playing

Indiana @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Indiana 15-29; Los Angeles 22-22

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 8 of 2020. The Pacers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 139-133 to the Los Angeles Clippers. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of shooting guard Chris Duarte, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to seven boards. Duarte hadn't helped his team much against the Phoenix Suns last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101-95 on Monday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who had 25 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana's defeat took them down to 15-29 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 22-22. We'll see if Indiana can steal the Lakers' luck or if Los Angeles records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.