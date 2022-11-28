Who's Playing
Indiana @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Indiana 11-8; Los Angeles 7-11
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.
The game between the Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 114-100 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Buddy Hield had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 143-138 win. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Indiana came out ahead of Los Angeles 111-104 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
