Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 6-11; Los Angeles 4-10
What to Know
This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.79 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, winning 128-121. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis was on fire, posting a double-double on 38 points and 16 rebounds along with four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least 14 rebounds. Davis' points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Spurs this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. San Antonio was down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by center Jakob Poeltl, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Los Angeles came up short against the Spurs when the two teams previously met in March, falling 117-110. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 25 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 07, 2022 - San Antonio 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106
- Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Feb 04, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Dec 11, 2015 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0