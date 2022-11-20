Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 6-11; Los Angeles 4-10

What to Know

This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.79 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, winning 128-121. Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis was on fire, posting a double-double on 38 points and 16 rebounds along with four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least 14 rebounds. Davis' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Spurs this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers. San Antonio was down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by center Jakob Poeltl, who had 20 points in addition to eight boards.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Los Angeles came up short against the Spurs when the two teams previously met in March, falling 117-110. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 25 games against San Antonio.