Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 16-19; Los Angeles 18-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lakers couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2021 than the 139-106 stomp they got at home against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 101-77 advantage. Small forward LeBron James had a dynamite game for Los Angeles; he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 43 points and 14 boards. The matchup made it LBJ's seventh in a row with at least 31 points. James' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's 2021 ended with a 120-108 defeat against the Utah Jazz this past Friday. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards (26 points) was the top scorer for the Timberwolves.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 18-19 while Minnesota's defeat pulled them down to 16-19. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.4 on average. Minnesotas have had an even harder time: they are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.