LaMelo Ball currently has an endorsement deal with Puma, but his dad LaVar Ball isn't worried about his son entirely moving on from Big Baller Brand. LaVar, who is known for being very involved when it comes to his sons' careers, says LaMelo will always be part of BBB.

LaVar explained on Complex's "Full Size Run" what his reaction was to LaMelo's deal with a different sneaker brand.

He said there was never a moment he discouraged his son from signing with Puma and emphasized that they're a family brand.

"That's not a thing where I'm like, 'Hey man, don't sign with Puma. Don't do this. I'm just letting ya'll know I'm here for ya'll. So, when this thing don't go the way you want it, your MB1 stuff is still over here for ya'll.' G3's still over here, ZO2 stuff is still over here with Big Baller Brand because we're a family brand," he said, listing some of the shoes and projects LaMelo is associated with over at BBB.

LaVar added, "Those are representations that me and my wife had for our boys and that's always going to be that. And it's not a big deal with you doing other things. It's OK. But you're always going to be affiliated with Big Baller Brand no matter what."

In May, LaVar gave reason to believe there could soon be a collaboration between BBB and Puma. His sons are signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports and with Jay-Z the creative director at Puma Basketball, there's not a big jump to make for the collab.

LaVar's other sons have stuck with their family brand, making LeMelo the first of his brothers to sign outside BBB.

LaMelo is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.