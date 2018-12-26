LeBron James' groin injury could be beneficial for young Lakers core

The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Golden State Warriors out of their own building on Christmas Day, routing the two-time defending champions 127-101. However, the win came with a cost, as LeBron James suffered a groin injury and left the game early. The Lakers still played well, but depending on the extent of the injury they could end up being tested.

Outside of James, the Lakers have a young core. Rajon Rondo may have to take over as the veteran presence, with Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball needing to score a bit more if James misses significant time.

Throughout his 16-year NBA career, James has missed next to no time due to injury, so we could be in uncharted territory here. On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about James' injury and what it could mean for the young Lakers. Bell believes that, if the injury isn't an extended one, it could be a blessing in disguise for the young Lakers. He even goes as far as to say that this team could compete with Golden State come playoff time.

