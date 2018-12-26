LeBron James' groin injury could be beneficial for young Lakers core
If LeBron doesn't have to miss much time, this could help L.A. in the long run
The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Golden State Warriors out of their own building on Christmas Day, routing the two-time defending champions 127-101. However, the win came with a cost, as LeBron James suffered a groin injury and left the game early. The Lakers still played well, but depending on the extent of the injury they could end up being tested.
Outside of James, the Lakers have a young core. Rajon Rondo may have to take over as the veteran presence, with Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball needing to score a bit more if James misses significant time.
Throughout his 16-year NBA career, James has missed next to no time due to injury, so we could be in uncharted territory here. On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about James' injury and what it could mean for the young Lakers. Bell believes that, if the injury isn't an extended one, it could be a blessing in disguise for the young Lakers. He even goes as far as to say that this team could compete with Golden State come playoff time.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fultz's return provides 76ers with a win
Christmas Day was pretty good to the Sixers in the end
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Jazz hammer Trail Blazers: Takeaways
The Jazz cruised past the Trail Blazers by 21 points
-
NBA Christmas 2018: Takeaways
It was another exciting and interesting NBA takeover on Christmas
-
Lakers' 'Meme Team' proves itself worthy
Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson proved exactly why the Lakers, and LeBron, wanted them in...
-
LeBron suffers injury against Warriors
LeBron fell awkwardly while chasing a loose ball